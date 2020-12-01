1/1
Carmella C. Picciuto
1916 - 2020
Carmella C. "Clare" (Capachietti) Picciuto of North Reading, raised in the West End of Boston, Nov. 17, 2020, at 104 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Picciuto. Mother of Deborah Picciuto of Bedford. Daughter of the late Ralph and Rose (Martini) Capachietti. Sister of the late Eugene Capachietti, Phyllis Muollo, Mary and Frank DiMaggio, Celia and Joe LoPiccolo, Lorenzo Capachietti, Alfred and Marie Capachietti, Eleanor Vlantes and Albert Capachietti. Sister-in-law of Sal Picciuto and his late wife Lillian and Maria Capachietti and the late Angie and Joseph Guiliano, Michael Picciuto and Tony and Phyllis Picciuto. Grandmother of Sarah Watson and Elisabeth and fiance Nathan Rogers. Carmella is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park Street. (corner of Park Street. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, was held Nov. 20th and a Mass in Saint. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading.. Donations may be made to CSF Dollars for Scholars Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 529, North Reading, MA 01864 or Saint Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St., North Reading, MA 01864. Cota Funeral Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, North Reading. 978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765. To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
11:15 - 12:30 PM
Cota Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral
12:30 PM
Cota Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Theresa's Church
Funeral services provided by
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
