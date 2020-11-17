1/1
Caro L. Little
On Friday, November 13th, 2020, Caro Lyn Little, devoted and loving wife and mother of three children, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 79. Lyn was born on September 16th, 1941 in Adams, Massachusetts to William and Jeanne Durocher. She received an Associates degree from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. On October 16th, 1960, she married Roger George Little. They raised one son, Mark, and two daughters, Jeanne and Michele. Lyn was open, generous, and kind. She was strong and energetic. Lyn was the center of a wonderful life she created for her family. She had a special connection to each one of her grandchildren, which brought her so much joy. She was committed to the care and attention of many horses and dogs that also were part of her life. She loved the beautiful flower gardens she grew around her home in Bedford, Massachusetts. She was fascinated with the hummingbirds that the gardens attracted and looked forward to watching them every summer. She picked baskets of apples from her orchard and put them at the end of the driveway for neighbors and friends to enjoy. Lyn was known for her friendliness and kind heart. She was always a lady. Lyn is survived by her husband Roger, her three children, Mark, Jeanne, and Michele, and her eight grandchildren, Dennis, Shayne, Olivia, Kelli, Sophia, Tate, Jett, and Gia. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Center at 4 pm, located at 2201 Dr. M. L. King Street North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33704.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
