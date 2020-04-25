|
|
Charles E. Webster, 90, a longtime Bedford resident, passed away at home, with his wife, Holly, by his side on April 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with COVID-19 at Lahey Clinic. Charlie was born and raised in Whitinsville, MA. He was the son of the late Wesley and Dorothy (Wilson) Webster. From 1946 to 1948, he served as a corporal in the United States Army and then from 1951 to 1952 in the US Air Force Reserves as a photographic lab technician. He received a Bachelors degree from Clark University in Worcester and a Master of Science degree from Northeastern University in Boston and spent most of his career as an electrical engineer at Draper Laboratories. He inspired others through his life-long commitment to helping people and making the world a better place, such as volunteering to build houses for Habitat for Humanity or to develop bike trails for the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. He was the Scout Master for Bedford Troop #191 for several years. His large extended family was his greatest joy. Charlie also loved opera, biking, hiking, calling square dances, canoeing, camping on the islands of Lake George, and travelling with his wife. He had a life-long passion for sailing. Family and friends all enjoyed sailing with him on the Onaway, his beautifully maintained Meadowlark sailboat in Buzzards Bay. Charlie was the devoted husband of Holly Elizabeth (Reaske) Webster. They celebrated a blessed 60 years of marriage. Loving father of Roy Webster and his wife Lynne of Littleton, Amy Webster and her husband David of Westminster, CA, and William (Bill) Webster and his wife Danielle of Westport. Cherished grandfather of Erin and Emily and great-grandfather of Madison. Loving brother of Cynthia and Walter. He was predeceased by his brothers Bob, Bill, and John. He was devoted to his many nieces, nephews, and their children. Charlie will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and community. He touched many lives. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 Great Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020