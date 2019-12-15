|
Charlotte Lorraine Berry Edgar, 90, of Bedford, MA, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born in Medford to Warren Bath Berry and Mabel Charlotte Swensen, she was raised in Malden, attending Malden public schools. After earning her bachelor's degree from Emerson College in Boston, she was a flight attendant for American Airlines before her marriage to Herbert C. Edgar Jr. A devoted teacher, she taught special education at Nashoba Brooks School in Concord for over 30 years, retiring in 1998. She obtained a master's degree in special education from Regis College at Weston during that time. Her only sibling, Clifford Berry, died in 2011. She is survived by her two sons, Herbert C. Edgar 3rd and Steven W. Edgar; grandchildren, Andrew Edgar, Adam Edgar, Rachel Edgar, Jillian Behram, Marcos P. Edgar, and Warren E. Edgar; and great grandchild, Demetrius Farley. Memorial services will be private. Memorial donations can be sent to Whiskers of Hope cat shelter, P.O. Box 2, Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019