Cheryl B. Jones, 70, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 in the comfort of her family setting. Cheryl was born in Newton on June 29, 1949, the daughter of the late John S. Bowen and Ruth (Zoller). Her father founded Bowens Toyland in Bedford, where she grew up. A childhood filled with returned dolls missing an eye, or perhaps a limb, naturally led her to the medical profession. After graduating from Bedford High School, she earned her Bachelor of Science from Boston Universitys Sargent College and became a practicing physical therapist. In 1970 she met a socially-awkward MIT doctoral candidate driving a beat-up old Ford, and shortly thereafter committed herself to making him a better man. Cheryl and Harold began married life in Reading, MA, and were active members of Old South Methodist Church. They became seasonal residents of Manchester-by-the-Sea in the early 80s and permanent residents in 1993. Cheryl opened a private physical therapy practice and provided home physical therapy services to Cape Ann residents for many years. She was an avid gardener with an exceptional green thumb, a hobby that became a consuming passion in her retirement years. She loved to travel and established a winter home in Australia in 2004 just to make sure her first two grandchildren could experience first-hand the love of their grandmother. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 48 years, Harold of Manchester-by- the-Sea; daughter Lindsey and her husband David of Brisbane, Australia; son Gregory and his wife Sara of Reading, MA; daughter Ashley and her husband Erik of McLean, VA; 6 adored grandchildren; sister Christine and her husband David of Brentwood, NH; and a close-knit family of cousins, nephews and a niece. She is pre-deceased by her brother, J. William Bowen. A Memorial Service will be held at First Parish Church, 10 Central Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea on October 2 at 11 AM, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, those celebrating her life are requested to bring a single rose to lay at the foot of the altar. The family will carry the roses to a private Graveside Service at her final resting place in the Bowen family plot at Shawsheen Cemetery, Bedford, MA. Any further recognition of Cheryls life can be made in the form of contributions in her memory to Beverly Bootstraps,35 Park Street, Beverly, MA 01915 or Wellspring House, 302 Essex Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019