Dana 'Harry' Harrison, 52, formerly of Bedford, Massachusetts passed away November 24, 2019. He was son of the late David Harrison of Amherst, New Hampshire and the late Ann (Wright) Nelson of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Dana is also predeceased by his brothers; David Harrison, and Daniel Harrison. Dana is survived by his sister, Katherine Cormier of Billerica Massachusetts, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019