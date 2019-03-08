|
David Louis Winter, 88, Acton MA (formerly of Bedford MA and Pittsburgh PA), loving husband of Nancy Tear Winter, passed away peacefully March 3, 2019. Dave is survived by his wife of 66 years and their four children, Leeson (Dorina Lanza), Blaise (Cheryl Winter), Gregory (Cindy Warren), and Lauren Bigelow (Willard Bigelow), along with four grandchildren, Talia Bigelow (Jon Loehrke), Craig Bigelow, Jacqueline Winter, and Jessica Winter, and two great-grandchildren, Kai and Liana Loehrke. Dave was the oldest of 8 and the first generation in his family to go to college. He spent his youth in Pittsburgh during the heyday of steel production. He graduated from Central Catholic High School then University of Pittsburgh, where he met and married his classmate, Nancy. He became a Captain in the US Air Force serving as an intelligence officer. He and Nancy were stationed in Europe for seven years including the bases in Frankfurt and Wiesbaden, Germany where two of his children were born. He continued his education at Columbia University in the Soviet Studies Program. He was a patriot, a journalist, a linguist, a Human Factors Engineer designing defense system including AWACS and JSTARS, an athlete, a musician and a loving father. He was antinuclear and a Cold Warrior that thought a lot about the future of our world. He loved new technology from mastering the first Macintosh to learning computer programming and later in life he played many hours of Civilization, a strategy game that helped keep him mentally sharp until the very end. On his last day with Nancy he said I had it all! Love, intellectual challenges and adventure and the biggest adventure was my kids. A memorial service will be held March 23, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 90 Concord Road, Bedford, MA with a celebration of life afterwards in the Shawsheen Room at the Town Center of Bedford, 12 Mudge Way, Bedford, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Daves name to (heart.org). Arrangements are under the thoughtful guidance of Acton Funeral Home. Memorial page Actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019