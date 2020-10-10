1/1
David W. Swanson
David W. Swanson of Dennis Port, MA, a former long-time resident of Bedford, MA., died after suffering severe, medical complications from contracting COVID-19. Born in Waltham, MA on April 27, 1930, he was the son of the late Walter Swanson and Thelma (Taylor), Swanson. He is survived by his wife, Anne, his four children: Julie and her husband Russ Chochrek, of Plymouth, MA., Amy Cook of Bedford, MA., Claire and her husband Neal of Bedford, MA., and David Swanson of Telluride, CO. His sister, Judith Cassidy of Smithfield, ME; his grandchildren Laura Chochrek, Kady Chochrek, Georgia Cook, Callie Anderson, and Daniel Anderson. He is also survived by many relatives and longtime friends. After graduation from Lexington High School in 1947, he served in the Navy as a first-class radioman. He spent a post-graduate year at Chauncy Hall before attending Northeastern University, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1958, and later received his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1968. He worked at MIT Instrumentation Lab, now known as Charles Stark Draper Laboratory for over 30 years, Inertial Subsystems Division. Dave was intelligent, humorous, warmhearted and lived life to the fullest. He had many hobbies, including photography, harvesting fruits and vegetables in the Seaview Community Garden, collecting records and books from any yard sale he could sneak off to and loved astronomy and sundials. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Church, 246 Main Street, (Route 28), West Harwich, MA 02671. The burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. For more info and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
