Dear Lauren & Elise, The Loss of Mother, Denise, is a heartfelt sorrow. As she was so caring and nuturing to patients, students, friends, family and to her beloved Daughters-------then, Mother is expecting that "Lauren & Elise" continue this Life-lesson of selfless love as You will be devoted Sisters. Mother is now your guiding Spirit, always present.

As My Mother needed a surgical procedure, I selected Denise to administer the anesthetic. I had many superb choices; I knew that I had chosen one of Anesthesia Associates of Boston's most capable anesthetists.

With humble respect & admiration to Denise's amazing Memory, Lisa Compagnone

