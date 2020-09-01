1/1
Denise G. Testa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise G. Testa (Brown), age 62, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late David and Mary (Ryan) Brown. She is survived by her daughters, Lauren and Elise Testa and her eight siblings Diane Marcellino, Lisa Gallagher, Timothy Brown, Mathew Brown, Susan Wall, Stephen Brown, Patricia Calnan, Daniel Brown; in addition to many nieces and nephews. Family, friends, and all those whose lives Denise touched are welcome to visitation at Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Fri., Sept. 4, from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Funeral services are private. For obituary and directions please visit www.bedfor funeralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
August 31, 2020
Caroline Estes
Family
August 31, 2020
I worked with Denise for over 25 years. I will never forget the warmth of her smile, the depth of her heart, or the kindness she bestowed upon all around her. She was a fantastic mentor, a great educator and a stellar colleague. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her....and most especially by me.
Ross Musumeci
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Denise was an amazing and gifted educator. She had a heartfelt passion for teaching and deeply cared for every student she taught. BC anesthesia won’t be the same without her. May God welcome her home and grant his peace to her family.
Chris Ilgenfritz
Student
August 31, 2020
Denise was an exceptional anesthetist. Moreover, she was such a joyful spirit and warm person that I always looked forward to the days we were working together. My condolences to and prayers for her daughters and family. May she rest in peace.
Rob Amrhein
Friend
August 31, 2020
Our sympathy to Denise's family and to Brad who brought her so much joy and love. She will be sorely missed by so many of us from St Paul's. Her legacy of light & love will live on in each of you.
Linda & Rhett Weeks
Acquaintance
August 30, 2020
Dear Lauren & Elise, The Loss of Mother, Denise, is a heartfelt sorrow. As she was so caring and nuturing to patients, students, friends, family and to her beloved Daughters-------then, Mother is expecting that "Lauren & Elise" continue this Life-lesson of selfless love as You will be devoted Sisters. Mother is now your guiding Spirit, always present.
As My Mother needed a surgical procedure, I selected Denise to administer the anesthetic. I had many superb choices; I knew that I had chosen one of Anesthesia Associates of Boston's most capable anesthetists.
With humble respect & admiration to Denise's amazing Memory, Lisa Compagnone
Lisa Compagnone
Friend
August 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephen Brown
August 30, 2020
Goodbye Denise, I already miss you. You inspired so many people, you left the world a better place than how you found it, your daughters are wonderful and I have no doubt that you’re in heaven catching up with Mom and Dad.
Love you sis.
Stephen Brown
Brother
August 30, 2020
Rest In Peace, Denise, and know that I and so many other friends will miss you very much.
Kathleen Kimble
Friend
August 30, 2020
I am so happy that I had the privilege to work for you and then become your friend. RIP my dear friend.
Laurel Kadlick
Friend
August 30, 2020
Lauren and Elise, I worked closely with your Mom for years and NEVER had a bad day with her. She was a great colleague and an even better friend. I will miss her terribly.
God Bless your Mom!
Jim English
Jim English
Friend
August 30, 2020
Love you forever Mommy ❤❤❤ You were the best friend and role model in the whole world. We’ll be talking to you everyday!
Elise Testa
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved