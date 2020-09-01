Denise G. Testa (Brown), age 62, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late David and Mary (Ryan) Brown. She is survived by her daughters, Lauren and Elise Testa and her eight siblings Diane Marcellino, Lisa Gallagher, Timothy Brown, Mathew Brown, Susan Wall, Stephen Brown, Patricia Calnan, Daniel Brown; in addition to many nieces and nephews. Family, friends, and all those whose lives Denise touched are welcome to visitation at Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Fri., Sept. 4, from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Funeral services are private. For obituary and directions please visit www.bedfor funeralhome.com
.