Dorothy H. Knickle, age 91, of Bedford, died on July 10, 2020. She had been a Bedford resident since 1964 and was a former resident of West Roxbury. Mrs. Knickle worked in the banking industry for many years. She began her career at the Shawmut in Boston, eventually working for the Leader Federal Bank, and retired from the Middlesex Savings Bank as assistant manager. She was a founding member of the Lutheran Church of the Savior in Bedford. Following her husbands death in 1969, she raised her five children in Bedford. She was the wife of the late Donald M. Knickle. Mother of Robert and his wife Patty of Tampa, FL, Susan Busa and her husband Francis of Littleton, Peter Knickle of Tewksbury and the late Donald and Paul Knickle. Sister of the late Richard and Bill Amon and Ruthie Schmidt. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Private funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements are in the care of the Bedford Funeral home, Bedford, MA.



