Dorothy H. Knickle
1928 - 2020
Dorothy H. Knickle, age 91, of Bedford, died on July 10, 2020. She had been a Bedford resident since 1964 and was a former resident of West Roxbury. Mrs. Knickle worked in the banking industry for many years. She began her career at the Shawmut in Boston, eventually working for the Leader Federal Bank, and retired from the Middlesex Savings Bank as assistant manager. She was a founding member of the Lutheran Church of the Savior in Bedford. Following her husbands death in 1969, she raised her five children in Bedford. She was the wife of the late Donald M. Knickle. Mother of Robert and his wife Patty of Tampa, FL, Susan Busa and her husband Francis of Littleton, Peter Knickle of Tewksbury and the late Donald and Paul Knickle. Sister of the late Richard and Bill Amon and Ruthie Schmidt. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Private funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements are in the care of the Bedford Funeral home, Bedford, MA.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
July 14, 2020
Jean's and my wonderful friend Dottie. We sat side-by-side for over 30 years at the Lutheran Church. My Christmas card book shows she received a card to 1 Putnam Rd. for 45 years. Dottie was loved. Dottie was a happy person. Her faith in her Lord was strong. We need more like her to brighten our lives.
David Reader
July 14, 2020
Robert, Susan and Peter:

My condolences for the loss of your mom. She was nothing if not a fighter, confronting so many setbacks in life and still coming out on top. She was a good friend to my mom for the 47 years they were neighbors and church mates. I'll always remember the Barbie dress cakes she made for my sister as a kid, and how after a trip to the barber we were sent over "to show Mrs. Knickle our new haircuts."

I wish you strength in this sad time.
Richard Greene
Neighbor
