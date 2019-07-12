|
Edward J. Williamson, 84, formerly of Bedford, died on July 9, 2019, in Beverly. Mr. Williamson was predeceased by his wife Eileen M. Williamson. He was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Bowe) Williamson and brother of the late Joan DuPile and Paul Williamson. He was born in Waltham on June 22, 1935 and lived in Bedford from 1962 through 2014. Mr. Williamson served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was educated at Lowell Technical Institute and earned a masters degree at Boston State College. He was employed as a teacher at Middlesex Community College, Massasoit Community College and Wentworth Institute. He is survived by his sons, Michael Williamson and his wife Karen of Salem, John Williamson and his wife Anne Williams of Atlanta, GA, brothers, Fred Williamson of Townsend and Alan Williamson of Sudbury and three grandchildren, Eamon, Emma and Casey Williamson. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Saturday, July 13, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from July 12 to July 19, 2019