Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
For more information about
Edward Williamson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Williamson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Williamson Obituary
Edward J. Williamson, 84, formerly of Bedford, died on July 9, 2019, in Beverly. Mr. Williamson was predeceased by his wife Eileen M. Williamson. He was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Bowe) Williamson and brother of the late Joan DuPile and Paul Williamson. He was born in Waltham on June 22, 1935 and lived in Bedford from 1962 through 2014. Mr. Williamson served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was educated at Lowell Technical Institute and earned a masters degree at Boston State College. He was employed as a teacher at Middlesex Community College, Massasoit Community College and Wentworth Institute. He is survived by his sons, Michael Williamson and his wife Karen of Salem, John Williamson and his wife Anne Williams of Atlanta, GA, brothers, Fred Williamson of Townsend and Alan Williamson of Sudbury and three grandchildren, Eamon, Emma and Casey Williamson. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Saturday, July 13, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from July 12 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now