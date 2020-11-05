1/1
Ernst Ulrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernst's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernst Ulrich, a longtime Bedford resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020. Ernst was born and raised in Berlin, Germany. As a young man in the 1950s, he came to California to visit relatives, obtained an immigration visa, and went on to serve in the United States Army and complete a bachelor's degree in mathematics at UCLA. Ernst pursued the field of computer engineering and moved his family to Bedford in the late 1960s. He ended his long and distinguished career at Digital Equipment Corporation as a Consulting Engineer in the VMS Simulation Group. For many years, Ernst and Ilse enjoyed playing tennis and socializing at the Wedgewood Club and at the Bedford Glen Hotel, with their "tennis buddies of Bedford," the Riccis, the Kupfrians, the Grunes, the Pfeffers, the Reimanns, the Beauchesnes and the Holmsteads. Following the loss of his dearly beloved wife, Ilse, in 2009, Ernst was lovingly cared for by his devoted young friends, Jeffrey Woodin and David Harris. In his retirement years, Ernst enjoyed reading and walking around Fawn Lake with his faithful dog, Friday, and his close friend, Janet Collins. Ernst was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ilse Hagge Ulrich, his son, Thomas, and his daughter, Angela Dearden. He is survived by his son-in-law, Joseph Dearden, granddaughter, Danika Sanders, wife of Lucas Sanders, his great-granddaughters, Jenelle and Lillian, and his niece, Tina Uhlig and her family. A graveside service will be arranged at the Ulrich family plot in Shawsheen Cemetery, Bedford, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved