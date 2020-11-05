Ernst Ulrich, a longtime Bedford resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020. Ernst was born and raised in Berlin, Germany. As a young man in the 1950s, he came to California to visit relatives, obtained an immigration visa, and went on to serve in the United States Army and complete a bachelor's degree in mathematics at UCLA. Ernst pursued the field of computer engineering and moved his family to Bedford in the late 1960s. He ended his long and distinguished career at Digital Equipment Corporation as a Consulting Engineer in the VMS Simulation Group. For many years, Ernst and Ilse enjoyed playing tennis and socializing at the Wedgewood Club and at the Bedford Glen Hotel, with their "tennis buddies of Bedford," the Riccis, the Kupfrians, the Grunes, the Pfeffers, the Reimanns, the Beauchesnes and the Holmsteads. Following the loss of his dearly beloved wife, Ilse, in 2009, Ernst was lovingly cared for by his devoted young friends, Jeffrey Woodin and David Harris. In his retirement years, Ernst enjoyed reading and walking around Fawn Lake with his faithful dog, Friday, and his close friend, Janet Collins. Ernst was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ilse Hagge Ulrich, his son, Thomas, and his daughter, Angela Dearden. He is survived by his son-in-law, Joseph Dearden, granddaughter, Danika Sanders, wife of Lucas Sanders, his great-granddaughters, Jenelle and Lillian, and his niece, Tina Uhlig and her family. A graveside service will be arranged at the Ulrich family plot in Shawsheen Cemetery, Bedford, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.



