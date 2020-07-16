George L. Hand, 86, of Bedford, MA passed peacefully at home in his sleep on July 6, 2020. He was the loving and beloved husband of 64 years to his wife Sandra (Susie) Squier Hand. Cherished father of Douglas and Kerstin Hand of Farmington, ME, Michael (deceased) and Carol Hand of Bedford, MA, Jeffrey and Ann Hand of Kennebunkport, ME and Courtenay and Barry McGrory of Bedford, MA. Beloved grandfather of Kimberly and Joseph Couture, Brian and Carly Hand, Lucy Hand, Victoria Hand, Laura and Alexander Barnett, Elizabeth and Jeffery Hodenberg, Kathryn Hand, Lindsay and Christopher Tufano, Aileen McGrory, and Shaylynn McGrory and her fianc Matthew Soda and dear great-grandfather to Margaret and Gabriella Tufano, and Valerie Barnett. He was predeceased by his sister Jane Judd, and his brother William Hand. George was born December 25, 1933, in Summit, NJ, the son of Louis and Olive (Chapin) Hand. He graduated from Summit High School in 1952, an All-State guard on Summits football team. He graduated in 1956 from Rutgers University College of Engineering with a B.S., and as an AF-ROTC cadet was commissioned as a second lieutenant. The Air Force deferred his commitment so he could enter grad school. He and his wife married during their senior year at college and moved to Baltimore, MD where he attended Johns Hopkins University Graduate School of Engineering Science on the General Motors Fellowship. He received his M.S (1958) and Ph.D. in fluid mechanics in 1961. The following summer he did his post-doctoral fellowship at Princeton Universitys Plasma Physics Institute. In September he entered the US Air Force and was assigned to Hanscom Air Force Base (Bedford) Cambridge Research Lab. He completed his tour of duty as a Captain. The family decided to put down permanent roots in the wonderful family-friendly little town of Bedford. He went to work at MITs Lincoln Lab and later transferred to the Charles Stark Draper Lab until retiring in 1998. He specialized in missile design and guidance systems. The family enjoyed picnicking, hiking, camping, and canoeing and took many trips. George was a faithful supporter of his childrens activities, cheering at his sons football and lacrosse games and his daughters basketball and tennis games. He made time to go to most of their freshman and j.v. contests during the week by taking partial days off from work (fortunate to be in the research field where this was possible). His philosophy was: I never want to be the father who says, I wish I had George was a lifelong volunteer in young peoples activities, serving as Little League coach for many years (basketball, baseball, and flag football), Cub Scout Leader, Boy Scout Leader for many, many years, helped with Girl Scout camping expeditions and as an R.A. for the First Congregational Church of Christ Youth Group for many years. He was also active in POMS (getting the canteen trailer to football games). After retirement he enjoyed oil painting and published 5 books of poetry. His favorite was Huckleberry Days, poems about his boyhood in Summit where he could go out his back door and go adventuring for 5 miles through open land (old farms with berry bushes and fruit trees, hills, caves, trees and ponds) - also a huge county park and water company land. He wished that all kids could have this experience. Another favorite was World War II, to the Greatest Generation, poems about the war, many depicting historical events (he was a history buff) and many taken from accounts of veterans and their wives. He was active in the Bedford COA was a past president of The Friends of Bedford COA. George and his wife were Reading Friends and tutors to first and second graders at Bedfords, Davis School, a wonderful program that paired seniors with students. George was steadfast in his belief that all children be grounded in reading and that it was a lifelong disadvantage to be promoted from elementary school without the necessary tools. Many young people considered his a second home. A scientist by profession, but a carpenter/cabinetmaker at heart, he designed and built additions to his own and his childrens houses. George loved best being Dad, Grandpa, Grampy and Daddy Bear. This big, sweet, brilliant, gentle and loving man will be so-o-o missed by his family and friends. Mindful of circumstances, his funeral will be private with family only. Please offer up a little prayer. God Bless!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store