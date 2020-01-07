|
|
Gerald V. O'Malley, 94, of South Yarmouth and Bedford, died on December 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Harry H. and Gertrude C. (Bletzer) O'Malley. Mr. O'Malley raised in Roslindale and graduated from Roslindale High School. In 1943, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II and was discharged in 1946 as a Pharmacist's Mate Second Class. Following his military discharge, he married the former Eleanor Fougstedt at the First Church of Christ in Bedford. He worked briefly as an x-ray technician at New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston and then began his work at MIT Lincoln Labs where he worked as an electronics technician for 38 years. In retirement, he worked as a companion driver for the Carleton Willard Village and eventually moved to Cape Cod where he enjoyed walking and boating. Most of all, he enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered as being well liked by anyone he met. He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor, in 1996. He was the father of, Linda Piantedosi and her husband, the late Paul, of Brookline, N.H. and Cynthia Murphy and her husband, R. William of Barnstable, brother of the late Harry and David O'Malley. Grandfather of, Paul "Duke" Piantedosi, Michael J. Piantedsoi and his wife Danielle, Brian R. Murphy and his wife Jessica, Kerryn Murphy-Dowling and her husband Joseph and Douglas W. Murphy and his wife Alexandra, great-grandfather of, Isabella, Amara, Owen, Cullen, Finley, Murphy, Joseph, Leo and Weston, brother-in-law of Ethel O'Malley and the late Irene O'Malley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial contributions in memory of Gerald O'Malley can be made to Cape Cod Hospital, 27 Park St., Hyannis, MA 02601. Burial will be private.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020