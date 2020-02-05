|
Gerri Weathers, age 90, died peacefully December 31, 2018, after almost two years of failing health. She is survived by Cyril Weathers, her brother, and Fatima Weathers, her sister-in-law, both of Cleveland, Ohio as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. A memorial service took place at The Church of St. Dominic in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Interment was private. In addition, a memorial luncheon was held on September 12, 2019 by the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) at which two dozen colleagues and friends spoke with intense passion about Gerris professionalism and humanity. Gerri had a successful career as an organizational development expert. She was also a very active volunteer in the communities of Lexington, Bedford and Boston as well as at the Massachusetts state level. As a young woman, first in Ohio and then in New York City, she worked for the telephone company. She completed Columbia Universitys Program in Advanced Organization Development and Human Resource Management. In the 1970s Gerri moved to Lexington, MA when she was hired by Ken Olsen as Corporate Equal Employment Opportunity Manager of Digital Equipment Corporation. A corporate organization chart for 1977 lists Gerri as the only woman in a field of 58 top managers of the company. In the 1980s she began her own organizational development consulting firm, forming and owning The Weathers Group. Gerris favorite, long-term client was the MTA which hired her one day a week for many decades as its Equal Opportunity Compliance (EOC) Officer. She continued her private consultancy well into her late 80s. Among Gerris numerous volunteer commitments was her Chairmanship of the Lexington Committee for Fair Housing and Human Relations and her involvement with the Concerned Black Citizens of Bedford. She was on the Boards of the METCO College Scholarship Fund of Lexington and the state League of Women Voters. Donations in her memory may be made to METCO College Scholarship Fund of Lexington, c/o Jill Smilow, President 10 Fletcher Av, Lexington, MA.02420
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020