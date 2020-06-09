Gladys U. Ribas
Gladys Urquiza Ribas, (93) passed away on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. She was born in Victoria de las Tunas, Cuba and emigrated to Lawrence, Massachusetts. She raised her family in Bedford, Massachusetts and moved to Key Biscayne, Florida and finally Concord, North Carolina in her later years. She is survived by her sons Bruce and Scott Ribas and grandchildren Melinda Palumbo, Zachary and Sarah Ribas, great grandson Matthew Palumbo, Jr. and her ex-husband Bernard (Beaver) Ribas. She is also survived by sisters -in -law Eileen Debitetto and Geri Burnham as well as beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Manuel Urquiza, and mother Placida Gonzalez, brothers, Ruben, Orlando, Juan, Manolo, & Alcidiades, & sister- in-law Mary Ribas Luciano. She was loved by family and friends for her generous heart and positive energy. She enjoyed preparing delicious Cuban food. She loved the beach, especially Salisbury Beach, Massachusetts. She prided herself on snubbing celebrities such as, Sylvester Stallone, Henry Winkler, and Goldie Hawn. She enjoyed meeting Mary Tyler Moore, because she was a classy lady. She also met Fidel Castro and JFK. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.
