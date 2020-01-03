|
Glenn Glatfelter, 88, of Bedford, died on December 11, 2019, in Boston, following a brief illness. He was born in York County, PA, in 1931 and was the son of the late Spencer and Fanny (May) Glatfelter. He was raised in York and attended school at a one-room schoolhouse before attending William Penn High School, graduating in 1948. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy in May of 1949 and after 42 weeks of electronics school, from which he graduated with honors, the Korean conflict broke out and he was then assigned to the USS Helena. He spent three years in the active battle zone off the coast of Korea. He was discharged in February of 1953 with a rank of Electronics Technician Second Class, receiving the Combat Ribbon Stars. He returned to York, PA where he met and married Geraldine Fortney. With his newly acquired knowledge and skills from the Navy, Glenn got a job at Bendix Aviation Corp. in York. His boss at Bendix, a graduate of Purdue University, convinced Glenn that he COULD, and he SHOULD get an engineering degree at Purdue. Glenn applied and was accepted; he and Geri were now headed for Purdue. He received his bachelors degree in four years and accepted a position in Massachusetts at Lincoln Labs (later Mitre Corp.). While there, he got a chance to go to MIT, a dream come true. After working at Mitre 35 years, Glenn decided it was time to retire. Both Glenn and Geri loved to travel, going to Sweden, France, Greece, the Greek Islands, Holland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Cayman Islands, Italy, etc. and Alaska, Canada, and most of the USA. Glenn leaves his wife of 66 years, Geraldine, his four children, Curtis, Alex, Marcia, and Timothy, six grandchildren and one great grandchild, Sophie. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Sunday, January 12, from 2:00-6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020