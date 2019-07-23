|
Helen H. Sandblom, 87, of Bedford died on July 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Sandblom was born in Lowell, Mass. on February 3, 1932, and she was the daughter of the late Birger and Martha (Anderson) Benson. She lived her early years in Lowell and at the age of 10 the family moved to Lexington. She was a graduate of Lexington High School, Class of 1950 and went on to receive a diploma as a licensed practical nurse at the Shephard-Gill School of Practical Nursing of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Prior to her marriage to John David Sandblom in 1953, she worked as an LPN at Emerson Hospital in Concord. Following her marriage, John and Helen moved to Falmouth and returned to the area in 1961 settling in Bedford. She was a longtime member of Grace Chapel in Lexington where she taught Sunday school and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Lexington. She was predeceased by her husband, John Sandblom, in 2008. She was the mother of Elaine Wilson of San Diego, Janet Feda of Sudbury, Marcia Welna of Boston, Eric Sandblom of Bedford and the late Paul Sandblom, sister of Melvin Benson of Agawam and the late Arthur and Roland Benson, grandmother of Christopher Wilson, Heather Rowley, Michelle and Jennifer Feda and Will Sandblom and great grandmother of Riley Wilson. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Thursday, July 25, from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. followed by a graveside service at Shawsheen Cemetery, Shawsheen Rd., Bedford at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or to the Salvation Army, Attn: Development, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from July 23 to July 30, 2019