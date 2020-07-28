Jack S. Geilfuss, of Chelsea and formerly of Bedford, died July 22, 2020, due to complications of MS. Jack leaves his parents of Bedford, Bradley & Son Hui Geilfuss, his brother, Bradley, Jr. and niece Maisie Geilfuss, and sister, Christine Chartoff, his aunts, Mary Beth Puddester, Jacqueline Bougas, Lisa Johnson, Debbie Thompson and uncle, John Geilfuss. Jack was a graduate of Bedford High School 91. He received a Fellowship at Cornell University Engineering '95 and Advanced Degree in Chemical Engineering from CalTech '97. Jack was extremely intelligent, having been nominated as a Rhodes Scholar and accepted to eight graduate schools. Jack enjoyed target shooting, reading and music. Donations in his name can be made to: The Leonard Florence Center for Living, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Attn: Inna. A private service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store