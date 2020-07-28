1/1
Jack S. Geilfuss
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack S. Geilfuss, of Chelsea and formerly of Bedford, died July 22, 2020, due to complications of MS. Jack leaves his parents of Bedford, Bradley & Son Hui Geilfuss, his brother, Bradley, Jr. and niece Maisie Geilfuss, and sister, Christine Chartoff, his aunts, Mary Beth Puddester, Jacqueline Bougas, Lisa Johnson, Debbie Thompson and uncle, John Geilfuss. Jack was a graduate of Bedford High School 91. He received a Fellowship at Cornell University Engineering '95 and Advanced Degree in Chemical Engineering from CalTech '97. Jack was extremely intelligent, having been nominated as a Rhodes Scholar and accepted to eight graduate schools. Jack enjoyed target shooting, reading and music. Donations in his name can be made to: The Leonard Florence Center for Living, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Attn: Inna. A private service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jul. 28 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 28, 2020
Even though I knew Jack when he was quite young, it was obvious then how special he was. My condolences to you all.
Bennie Hanauer
July 28, 2020
My condolences to the Geilfuss family. I know it was a difficult journey and sad time for all
Margaret Johnson
July 27, 2020
I remember Jack as a kind sole and am sorry to hear about his passing.
Denita Murphy
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved