James A. O'Neil 81, of Bedford, died suddenly on November 10, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Louise (Corbett) ONeil. He was raised in Medford and a graduate of Medford High School. He attended Tufts University where he received his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and later earned a masters in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University. He was employed as a mechanical engineer by Arthur D. Little Inc., Cryogenics Technology and he retired from Boston Edison. Jim had lived in Bedford since 1967 and was a member of St. Michael Church. He was also a member the Town of Bedfords Capital Expenditure Committee and of the School Needs Building Committee. A loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle, he and his wife Barbara celebrated 60 years of marriage in September. His strong love of family shown through, especially in his proud devotion to his grandchildren. He always was sure to attend their many sporting events, recitals and competitions, often chronicling them for posterity and viewings at future family gatherings. Known for his gregarious nature and for striking up conversations with strangers as well as friends, he could truly "work the room."His infamous "Jim Jokes" would make you laugh or cringe. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed learning and was inquisitive, curious & engaged. He was constantly enrolled at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Tufts University and very well read, studying diverse topics. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bonier) ONeil and his children, John "Jack" ONeil and his wife Jennifer of Beverly, Richard ONeil and his wife Margaret of Bedford and Deborah Rzucidlo and her husband Matthew of Sutton, his brother, Donald ONeil of Westford and sister, Christine Twyon of Medford and grandchildren, Erich and Scott ONeil, Caroline, Jack and Margaret Rzucidlo and Jake, Madeline and Lydia ONeil. He was predeceased by his son, David and his sister, Carole Chiavelli and brother, Stephen ONeil. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or Generous Gardens, 101 Western Ave, Suite 1, Gloucester, MA 01930, generousgardeners.org
, which is the organization that tends the flowers at Gloucester Harbor.