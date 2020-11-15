James D. (Jim) Purvis, Age 88, of Bedford, formerly of Lexington, died November 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Fay and Verda, his sister Shirley, and his first wife Kathryn, mother of their children. He leaves behind Adele, his loving wife of 29 years, his son James Jr. and wife Margaret, his son Jeffrey and wife Annie, and his son Gregory and wife Marianne; 5 grandchildren, James and his wife Kyra, Christopher, Kathryn and her husband Matthew, Juliana, and Christina; and 2 great grandchildren, Cedar and Finn. Jim received his doctorate in Old Testament studies at Harvard University and began his career at Connecticut College (formerly Connecticut College for Women). He then joined the faculty of the College of Arts and Sciences (then College of Liberal Arts) of Boston University, chairing the Department of Religious Studies. For 32 years, he taught biblical and Near Eastern subjects, did field archeology in Israel and Cyprus at Tel Gezer, Tel Dor, and Idalion, published his research on the Samaritan Sect of Israel, and created a video series based on his interdisciplinary humanities course, "The Holy City: Jerusalem in Space, Time, and Imagination," which he taught in Boston and on site in Jerusalem. As a biblical scholar, archeologist, linguist, and paleographer, he was awarded Boston Universitys Metcalf Award for Excellence in Teaching, which quoted praise from his students: "With him as our guide and mentor, we explored Israels past, present, and future, gaining a deep sense of understanding and love for both the city and our teacher." The award presentation evoked "the old phrase 'a gentleman and a scholar' as precisely apposite, a teacher who loves learning for its own sake and enables students to share that love." In 2013, he was awarded the Samaritan Medal for Peace, Humanitarian and Academic Achievements for his research and promotion of the Samaritan people as descendants of the ancient Israelite nation. Jims intellectual gifts and pursuits carried through the next 2 generations. His son Jeffrey taught classical languages and history at The Rectory School in Pomfret, CT, his grandson Jimmy majored in religious studies at Wesleyan University, and his granddaughter Juliana has just begun her teaching career at the Strafford School in Strafford, NH. Upon retirement, Jim volunteered with The Friends of the Bedford Public Library, finding intellectual passion and deep friendships with his fellow 'bookies' and library staff that sustained him throughout the rest of his life. Daily, he looked forward to being with his friends while they examined and sorted donations for the book sales that funded the enrichment programs of the town library. Jims devotion to his family was complete. Heartened by his warm smile, they loved him dearly. They treasure memories of trips to New York City, vacations in the Adirondacks, building gingerbread houses together, Christmas Eve parties, talking about his beloved Red Sox, and hearing about the latest book he was reading. Most of all, they were blessed by the kindest, most good natured, and caring person they knew. A memorial gathering will be held at a later time when it is safe to do so. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to: The Friends of the Bedford Public Library 7 Mudge Way Bedford, MA 01730



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store