Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
James Kelly
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd.
Bedford, MA
James F. Kelly Obituary
James F. Kelly, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen Sullivan and Mary Claire White. He leaves behind his partner Mary Chermesino of Danvers. He was the beloved son of the late William and Annie (Gallagher) Kelly. Loving father of the late Edward Corcoran of Florida, Kevin Corcoran and his wife Kathleen of Billerica, James F. Kelly Jr. and his wife Krys of Bedford and his daughter Kathleen Shur and her husband Robert of Nashua, loving brother of the late William Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Catherine Kelly, Theresa Kelly and Barbara Thursby. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. James served in the Navy during WWII, from 1943-1946, aboard the USS Chicago. He went on to work for Bell Telephone/AT&T in telephone repair and as a manager and he retired in the 1980s. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Monday, November 11, from 5 - 7 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday, November 12, at 8 a.m, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 9 a.m. Burial at New Calvary Cemetery in Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019
