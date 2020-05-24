|
Jane Elizabeth (Emerson) Porter, 82, of Bedford, died on May 22, 2020. Mrs. Porter was born in Boston on November 21, 1937. Her parents were Edith Colson Emerson and Howard W. Emerson, Sr. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, David S. Porter. She leaves her son, Jeffrey Emerson Porter and his partner, Tammy Carbonneau of Lowell; her daughter, Bonnie Porter Couto and her husband, Richard A. Couto of Chelmsford and beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Stanewicz and her husband, Derek Stanewicz of Wilton, NH. and Joshua Porter and his wife, Vanessa Porter of Nashua, NH, David Couto and his partner Emily Martin of Cambridge and Rachel Couto and her partner Tori Gianformaggio of Huntington Beach, CA and great granddaughter, Stella Rae Stanewicz of Wilton, NH. She was predeceased by her brother, Howard W. Emerson, Jr. and his wife Lillian Emerson Jane was a graduate of Somerville High School where she was a member of National Honor Society and graduated with honors and from Fisher College, Boston where she was the recipient of the Trustees' Award. She was a resident of Bedford since her marriage in 1958 and spent summers at Onset. Jane was a secretary at the Hanscom Middle School and had been in the Lincoln public school system for seventeen years. Jane and David spent many happy hours restoring furniture, boating and traveling. immediate family is invited to a committal service at Shawsheen Cemetery in Bedford on May 26, 2020 at noon. Thank you for understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Medfield Animal Shelter, 101 Old Bridge St., P.O. Box 271, Medfield, MA. 02052 (Mollie's original home)
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from May 24 to May 31, 2020