Jean Chamberlain
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Jean A. Chamberlain Obituary
Jean A. Chamberlain of Bedford, MA, passed peacefully, on May 4, 2020, of natural causes at Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford. Jean was born on May 28, 1925, in Medford, MA, the only child of Harry and Florence Tidd. She was predeceased by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 67 years, Bill, and her son David. With a commitment to family, friends and fun, she faced each day with grace and positive thinking. She was always kind. As a secretary at Bedford High School for 16 years, she had an impact on may students lives and loved her job. She loved people and was a good listener. Jean is survived by her two children, Jill Groener and her husband Jerry Lafferty of Harvard and Peter Chamberlain and his wife Shelley of Lexington, four adoring grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Family parties wont be the same without her. A heartfelt thank you goes to the staff at Carleton-Willard for the care and kindness that she has been given these past few years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Carleton-Willard, 100 Old Billerica Road, Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from May 8 to May 17, 2020
