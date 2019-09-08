Home

Jill A. Maddox, 62, of Derry, NH, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born in Woburn, MA on December 10, 1956, a daughter of Roberta J. (Graham) Maddox and the late James W. Maddox. She always had a strong connection with her family, especially with her grandchildren who she loved dearly. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Christina Hueber and Elizabeth Thompson; son, Patrick Hueber; grandchildren, Kristen, Alexandra, Edward, William, Charles and Esther; two sisters, Wendy Oram and Karen Hurd; two life-long friends, Belinda White and Thomas Hueber as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the Pea- body Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor Brookline, MA 02445-7226
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019
