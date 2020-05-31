Joan L. Dutra, 81, a longtime Bedford resident died surrounded by her loving family at her home on May 16, 2020. Joan was born in Cambridge on June 22, 1938, and she was the daughter of the late William and Louise (Johnson) Fitzpatrick. She was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School. Joan was a resident of Bedford for 59 years and a member of St. Michaels parish. She enjoyed reading and going out dancing every Saturday night. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. In March she was thrilled to become a great grandmother with the birth of twin great grandsons, William Michael and Leo Martin Murphy. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip J. Dutra in 2013. Survived by her four daughters, Meg Flaherty of Reading, Joanne Murphy and her husband Tim of Waltham, Susan Kimmell of Bedford and Pam Brady and her husband Tom of Bedford, twelve grandchildren, Jimmy, Patrick, Olivia, Danny, Terry, Jacqueline, Felicia, Joey, Timmy, Philip, Tommy and Abby, two brothers, William Fitzpatrick of Watertown and Robert and his wife Judy of Woburn. Private graveside services were held at Shawsheen Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Joans honor may be made to the American Cancer Society 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.