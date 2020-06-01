Karen and I are so sorry for all of you Dutra Girls. Your Mom was always a fun girl. Just to think of her has always brought a smile to my face.

To read of all her beautiful grandchildren was a WOW and then the topper of two great grandsons. She definitely lived a full life. I'm sure we will all miss her but I'm sure your Dad is glad to be finally reunited with her up there in heaven.

Our love to all of you.

Karen and Ed Coulombe

Edward Coulombe

Family