John "Jack" Anthony Christian Kleber, Jr. (July 5 1952 - October 17 2020) passed away the night of October 17 2020 at Lowell Hospital after a two-decade illness. He was 68. Jack is remembered by his siblings Karen, Joseph, and Khris; his children John, Otto, Monica, and daughter-in-law Rachel; and his four grandchildren Allison, Toni, Abigail, and Jack. He was a gifted musician, chess player, computer programmer, ham radio operator, softball player, golfer, general tinkerer, gregarious friend and father of three who mastered every skill he learned. His mustache was unsurpassed and he kept a comb in his back pocket to ensure it stayed that way. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. A private service will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Jacks life in May 2021 that will be open to all friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store