Jonathan Land
Jonathan Land On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Jonathan Land, beloved husband and father of eight, passed away at the age of 62. Jon was born on February 19th, 1958, in Erie, PA, to Harvey and Arline Land. He married the love of his life, Michele, on December 8th, 2001. Together they raised five daughters, Catherine, Taylor, Kendall, Devon and Carson and three sons, Alex, Zachary and Lucas. Jon was the proud grandfather to three granddaughters, Morgan, Paige and Brooklyn, and three grandsons, Ari, Aaron and soon-to-arrive Emmett. Jon had a passion for life including fishing, hiking, biking, and boating. He was dedicated to his community and was currently active at the Loudon Food Pantry. He spread love and joy across all family, friends, and coworkers, and always took everyone under his guiding wing. Jon always had quick wit and the ability to make everyone laugh. His compassionate, goofy fun spirit and smile impacted everyone that met him. Jon is survived by his dedicated wife, Michele his eight children and also their spouses, Catherine (Joshua), Alex, Zachary, Lucas (Mikaela), Taylor (Kevin), Kendall (JP), Devon (Luke) and Carson (Franz). Jon is also survived by his two sisters, Abbe (Martin), Lisa, and his wifes family Peter (Shari), Susie, and Leslie (Fran), along with many cousins and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 4th, 2020, at Jon and Micheles home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Loudon Food Pantry at Loudonfoodpantry.org. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 603 Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
