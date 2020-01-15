|
|
Josefine "Fini" Norris of Bedford MA died suddenly on January 11, 2020, she was 88. Born January 19, 1931 in Vienna, Austria to Ernst and Franziska (Hailer) Hofmann, she spent her childhood in Vienna, toward wars end elsewhere in Austria . She started a career in dressmaking. In 1954 she married Whitton "Tony" Norris and, after living in Hingham for 8 years, they built a house in Bedford and later spent many summers and winters enjoying their vacation home in Vermont. In addition to raising four children, Fini was a talented seamstress / tailor of high-end womens fashion. Notably to her teenage children, she was commissioned to tailor the outfit of J. Geils for his rock band appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1980. After retirement, Fini dedicated her time to her family in the USA, Canada and Austria and lovingly doted on her 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mrs. Norris is survived by her husband, Whitton (Tony), her sister Hildegard Pfeiler, son Whitton III and his children Chelsey (Tim) Miley, Stephanie, Paul and Timothy; son David and his children Rachael (Rob) Riccio and Mary; son Andrew (Kathleen) and their son Sean; and son Christopher (Mary) and his son Jack; as well as beloved great grandchildren Rory, Lyla, Collin, John, Juliana and Joshua. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life at a luncheon gathering held by the family on Saturday, February 1, at 3 PM at the American Legion Hall, 357 The Great Rd in Bedford, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The .
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020