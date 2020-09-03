I met my father in law in 2010 where we shared U.S. Navy stories and shared the eternal brotherhood of deep sea Sailors and the love for his son and daughter”s

My lovely wife Cynthia Jane Hayward HORGER.Lisa Woodberry, John “Chuck” Hayward.

I am fortunate to have met this man and we wii miss him dearly.

We could not make him stay.A golden heart stoped beating.

Working hands were put to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.l

R.I.P. Keith

TIMOTHY John HORGER.

Timothy Horger

Family