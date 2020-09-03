Keith (Zapponi) Hayward September 1, 1937 | August 20, 2020 of Bedford, MA. Mr. Hayward was born in Arlington, MA, the son of Kathryn and Nino Zapponi. Keith graduated from Arlington High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957. After the Navy he started his career at Lincoln Labs in Lexington, MA, specializing in navigational avionics systems. He pursued his passion in the area of computer science and ultimately retired from Honeywell Corporation. During his adult life, he served as President of the Jaycees and was active with his children in the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and The First Church of Christ Congregational. He was a dedicated Freemason and had a passion for mentoring the youth in his community, which led him to become involved with the Lexington, Bedford, and Belmont chapters of DeMolay and Rainbow where he impacted many young people. As a result of his dedication to these youth organizations, he was awarded DeMolays Legion of Honor and Rainbows Grand Cross of Color. His Masonic career began with Beaver Lodge in Belmont Massachusetts where he served as the Master of the Lodge in 1973. He became a 32nd degree Master Mas on in Scottish Rite and was accepted into St. Bernard Commandery. His other Masonic affiliations included the Shriners and Eastern Star. He was recently awarded a Veterans Medal for 50 years of membership in Freemasonry. Keith lived his life helping others and will be lovingly missed by many. He is predeceased by his parents, sister, Jane Hailey and son-in-law, Robert Woodbury. He is survived by his son, John C. Hayward and wife Sima of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Lisa Woodbury of Laconia, NH; and Cynthia J. Horger and husband Timothy of Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law, Robert Hailey and nieces, Kaydra Hailey Johnson and Leisha Hailey and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Memorial gifts in Keiths memory can be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.