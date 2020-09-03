1/1
Keith Hayward
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith (Zapponi) Hayward September 1, 1937 | August 20, 2020 of Bedford, MA. Mr. Hayward was born in Arlington, MA, the son of Kathryn and Nino Zapponi. Keith graduated from Arlington High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957. After the Navy he started his career at Lincoln Labs in Lexington, MA, specializing in navigational avionics systems. He pursued his passion in the area of computer science and ultimately retired from Honeywell Corporation. During his adult life, he served as President of the Jaycees and was active with his children in the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and The First Church of Christ Congregational. He was a dedicated Freemason and had a passion for mentoring the youth in his community, which led him to become involved with the Lexington, Bedford, and Belmont chapters of DeMolay and Rainbow where he impacted many young people. As a result of his dedication to these youth organizations, he was awarded DeMolays Legion of Honor and Rainbows Grand Cross of Color. His Masonic career began with Beaver Lodge in Belmont Massachusetts where he served as the Master of the Lodge in 1973. He became a 32nd degree Master Mas on in Scottish Rite and was accepted into St. Bernard Commandery. His other Masonic affiliations included the Shriners and Eastern Star. He was recently awarded a Veterans Medal for 50 years of membership in Freemasonry. Keith lived his life helping others and will be lovingly missed by many. He is predeceased by his parents, sister, Jane Hailey and son-in-law, Robert Woodbury. He is survived by his son, John C. Hayward and wife Sima of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Lisa Woodbury of Laconia, NH; and Cynthia J. Horger and husband Timothy of Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law, Robert Hailey and nieces, Kaydra Hailey Johnson and Leisha Hailey and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Memorial gifts in Keiths memory can be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 30, 2020
Thinking of you and your family with heartfelt condolences.
Virginia Weeks
Coworker
August 28, 2020
I met my father in law in 2010 where we shared U.S. Navy stories and shared the eternal brotherhood of deep sea Sailors and the love for his son and daughter”s
My lovely wife Cynthia Jane Hayward HORGER.Lisa Woodberry, John “Chuck” Hayward.
I am fortunate to have met this man and we wii miss him dearly.
We could not make him stay.A golden heart stoped beating.
Working hands were put to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.l
R.I.P. Keith
TIMOTHY John HORGER.
Timothy Horger
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved