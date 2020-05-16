|
Keith W. Colbath, Sr., a longtime Bedford resident, entered into eternal rest on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Keith was born in Boston, the son of the late Keith and Margaret (Sullivan) Colbath. He was raised in Belmont and graduated from Belmont High School. He received a BA from St. Anselm College, and completed graduate accounting courses at Bentley University and Boston College. He retired, after many years, as Treasurer of The Nelson Companies, was Treasurer of the St. Michael Knights of Columbus for numerous years, as well as Babe Ruth Baseball. Keith coached Babe Ruth Baseball for his son, Bedford Recreation softball for his daughter and Bedford Recreation basketball for both of his children. He was an active member of the Wedgewood Club for many years, a Eucharistic Minister at St. Michael Church, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity. Keith won numerous awards as an accomplished downhill skier, dancer, pianist and swimmer. He enjoyed tennis, golf, basketball, bowling, listening to jazz and classical music, and watching sports of any variety. Keiths greatest enjoyment was being in the presence of his grandchildren and children. The entire family travelled extensively together, visiting many countries, with Ireland always being Keiths favorite in which he held dual citizenship. When not traveling to faraway places, Keith loved being on Cape Cod or Upcountry with his entire family, swimming, skiing or merely enjoying each others company. Keith was a man of few words. He was an incredible listener and was always there for you. He never spoke negatively concerning anyone, and would always make an excuse for someones negative words and behavior. He was the eternal optimist, totally unpretentious, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was remarkably easy going. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean (Maloney) Colbath, his two loved children, Elisabeth (Lisa) Colbath-Czech and her husband Paul of Arlington and Keith and his wife Erica of Bedford, sister- in-law, Helen Pietchel and her husband, Stephen of Billerica, brother-in-law Dr. Bernard C. Maloney of Lincoln, five cherished grandchildren-Callista, Liam, Brigid and Sean Colbath, and Paul Czech, Jr., and the proud uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Keith was predeceased by his sister, Joan Nickerson and her husband Bruce, of Weston. A heartwarming, open-air Funeral Mass was celebrated in the sunshine, surrounded by flowering trees and a beautiful lawn, at Shawsheen Cemetery. A microphone enabled all mourners to hear and participate in the very moving ceremony.
