Kelly Ann Adams, 53, of Dracut, and formerly of Bedford, MA, passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. Born in Lowell, MA she was the daughter Reine (Chamberlain) OMalley of Westford and the late Francis OMalley. She was graduate of Westford Academy with the class of 1984. Kelly worked at Doherty Garage of Lincoln, MA as a bus driver. Previously drove for Bedford Charter. She enjoyed gardening, going to the beach and she loved her pets. Besides her mother, Kelly is survived by her daughter Stephanie Adams of Lowell; two sons, Christopher and his wife Justine Braley of Rindge, NH, and Stephen Adams of Nashua, NH; brother, Michael and his wife Melanie OMalley of Dracut; sister in law, Cheryl Adams of Chelmsford; sister, Tammy OMalley of Westford; two grandchildren, Morgan and Jenna Braley; and a niece, Shelby OMalley. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, June 9th from 3 to 7PM. Funeral was held on Wednesday at 10am at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA 01863 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, N. Chelmsford. The Mass was live streamed from chelmsfordcatholic.org. Graveside services will be Monday June, 15th at Noon at Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Arrangements By Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolan funeralhome.com.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.