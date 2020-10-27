Kenneth Charles Mickel, 52, of Bedford, Massachusetts, passed away on October 23, 2020, due to heart failure. In 1987, he graduated from Bedford High School and then attended East Coast Aero Tech and became an airline mechanic. Since 2004, he had worked for Jet Blue Airlines at Logan Airport in Boston. Ken had a cabin in Carroll, New Hampshire where he would often spend weekends with family and close friends. He would also go on an annual hunting trip to upstate New York. He is survived by his twin sons, Kristopher Clayton and Nathaniel Gene as well as his ex-wife Jeannie of North Andover, and his mother Joan and brother Kevin, of Bedford. He was predeceased by his father, Clayton Mickel. He also leaves behind a large extended family, and many, many friends. A public visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Wednesday, October 28, from 4PM to 8PM. Masks and social distancing are required. A private graveside service for his family is also being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037.



