Lauretta E. Stead
1935 - 2020
Lauretta E. "Laurie," 85, a longtime Bedford resident passed away August 13, 2020, at the Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford. Ms. Stead was a Math teacher at the John Glenn Middle School in Bedford for many years. After retiring from teaching, Lauretta worked for the Massachusetts Teachers Association as a consultant. Lauretta was raised in Watertown and was a graduate of Watertown High School. She completed her undergraduate degree at Boston University and earned a masters at Western New England College. Lauretta was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Edna M. Stead. Sister of the late Rowena E. Bearce, Thelma E. Litchfield and Barbara Jarldane. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends. Lauretta had a special fondness for anything Disney and great affection for her many cats. She will be remembered for her generosity, joyful smile, and loving spirit. Her family and friends are grateful for the care Lauretta received at the Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford. Private graveside services are planned. Donations may be made to any donation-funded cat rescue organization of your choosing.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
August 18, 2020
Lauretta was a warm, friendly person who dedicated her life for the benefit of her students and her colleagues. She also worked for a variety of professional and non-professional people as a negotiator for the MTA for many years. I am a former Bedford Public School Teacher and will always have a high regard for Lauretta. May she Rest In Peace. I will miss her.
Anita Feld
Coworker
August 18, 2020
I had the honor of being in Laurie's first years of teaching. She so enhanced learning with her own style, down-to-earth manner, humor, sense of purpose, ability to bring out the best in her students, sincerity ........just to mention a few qualities. Like others, I kept her in my heart and in my teaching career as something to remember as valuable in the profession and as a person. Such a special lady......hugs, dear lady, we have been blessed with you in our lives.
Pat Yauckoes-Connor
Friend
August 18, 2020
Very sad to hear of her passing. I saw her about a year ago, and spent some time with her in Carleton-Willard. She came right out and asked me "Was I a tough teacher?" I said you were "firm" and we both chuckled. I credited her for my passion of math, being a tutor for MCAS and even my career. Really a lovely woman. Condolences to her family.
Steve De Vellis
Student
August 18, 2020
My siblings had you as a teacher. RIP from the Ed and Rachel Murphy family - Dawn, Denita, Eddie, and Crystal
Denita Murphy
Student
August 17, 2020
Well, Lauretta and my mom have probably already found the Denny’s or Bickfords in the great beyond and shared breakfast (mom with oj and Laurie with coffee and about 12 creams...). They were besties for a whole lot of years. From keeping track of the town bad peeps with her police scanner or Pahhhhking her cahhhhr with the best of the Bostonians, she will be missed. Laurie had almost as long of a career advocating for Mass teachers with the MTA as she did teaching Jr High math at John Glenn Jr High. She was “tough” but loved by many.
Rest In Peace Lauretta Stead 1935-2020.
Betsy Greene
Friend
August 17, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Philip Wachsler
Student
August 17, 2020
Very sorry to hear of the passing of Miss Stead. She was my Math Teacher in the 8th Grade at the Jr. High/Middle School. Gifted and patient Teacher! Miss Stead cared deeply about her students and enjoyed teaching and helping students. My sincere sympathy to Miss Stead’s family and friends.
Bob Clark
Student
August 17, 2020
Because of Miss Stead’s (& other math teachers in Bedford) influence on my life, I was a math major in college. Eternal thanks!
Jean Mazzone
Student
August 17, 2020
Sorry to hear this such a nice person and math teacher and neighbor even helped me after hours couldn't ask for a more honest teacher rest in peace Lauretta !!
Glen Beauchesne
August 17, 2020
MISS STEAD WAS MY CHEERLEADING COACH, MATH TEACHER AND FRIEND. SHE WAS SINCERE AND DOWN TO EARTH.
SHE WAS THE BEST!
LOVE YOU MISS STEAD! XO
Muriel Whitley
Student
August 17, 2020
Great teacher when I was in school. In recent years a nice Facebook friend.
A wonderful lady. I am better for having known her.
Martha Mead
Student
August 17, 2020
God Bless
Michael Doucet
Student
August 17, 2020
My favorite and best teacher I ever had. She will be so missed
Thomas Feeley
Student
August 17, 2020
A wonderful person and teacher.
Elaine Herlihy
Elaine Herlihy
