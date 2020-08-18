Lauretta E. "Laurie," 85, a longtime Bedford resident passed away August 13, 2020, at the Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford. Ms. Stead was a Math teacher at the John Glenn Middle School in Bedford for many years. After retiring from teaching, Lauretta worked for the Massachusetts Teachers Association as a consultant. Lauretta was raised in Watertown and was a graduate of Watertown High School. She completed her undergraduate degree at Boston University and earned a masters at Western New England College. Lauretta was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Edna M. Stead. Sister of the late Rowena E. Bearce, Thelma E. Litchfield and Barbara Jarldane. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends. Lauretta had a special fondness for anything Disney and great affection for her many cats. She will be remembered for her generosity, joyful smile, and loving spirit. Her family and friends are grateful for the care Lauretta received at the Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford. Private graveside services are planned. Donations may be made to any donation-funded cat rescue organization of your choosing.



