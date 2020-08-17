Dear Helen, Linda and Anita,



My heart goes out to all of you. I have just heard of the death of Lenora -- my brother, Paul, sent the obituary to me this morning.

We were in the same grade in West Stockbridge, went to Williams High School together and I spent many a day at your home spending time with Lenora.

She was happy, fun and very kind and I considered her one of my special friends.

Please know that I will keep her in my prayers every night.

With deepest sympathy,

Jane Callahan Heishman

