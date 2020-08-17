1/1
Lenora Campoli
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Lenora Campoli, 76, beloved wife and cherished mother passed away on July 31, 2020 at her home in Bedford, MA. Daughter of the late Vasco and Helen (Barrett) Zanconato of West Stockbridge. Wife of Peter Campoli of Bedford, MA. Mother of Nathan Campoli and his wife Ayana of San Jose, CA, Jason Campoli and his wife Jennifer of Boston, MA and Heather Anderson and her husband Michael of Littleton, MA. Grandmother of Anastacia, Cameron, Liam, Yvonne, Elianna, DeAngelo, Michael and Peter. Sister of Helen Nolan, Linda Ewing and Anita Norton. Aunt to many loved nieces and nephews. Lenora was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 15, 1944. She grew up in West Stockbridge, MA and graduated from Williams High School. She was a proud cheerleader and an avid writer, reflecting on her life through poetry and fictional stories. After graduating, she went to work as a secretary in Great Barrington and then at GE in Pittsfield where she met the love of her life, Peter. Peter and Lenora were married on June 5th, 1971 at Saint Patricks Church in West Stockbridge. They moved to Bedford, MA where they became members of Saint Michaels Parish, they raised their family, and remained devoted to each other through their marriage of 49 years. While Lenoras children were in school, she found her passion in volunteer work for the Bedford Public Schools. She volunteered in the libraries, in classrooms and spent numerous years showing her appreciation to teachers through the annual Teachers Luncheon. She took an active role in the Parent Advisory Council, educating students and families about disabilities and acceptance of all. She deeply believed in inclusiveness of all students and raised awareness through fundraising for workshops, running booths at Bedford Day, and leading by example. Lenora always had a caring heart and was deeply interested in learning about each person she came in contact with. She kept everyone in her prayers and loved to learn about other peoples interests. She loved baking, writing poems, playing piano, making gifts, and giving to others. She especially loved Osteofitness classes at the Bedford Council of Aging. The community cherished her. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband, kids and grandchildren. She spent countless hours at soccer games, dance practices, piano lessons and helping out with homework. Every holiday felt magical because of the way she decorated and celebrated life. She was absolutely committed to her family, parents, sisters, nieces and nephews. Lenora will be missed dearly by everyone who got to know her. She inspired others with her sincerity, positivity, kindness and loving heart. SERVICES | A wake for Lenora was held on Aug. 7th in Great Barrington, MA with a Mass and burial in West Stockbridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Lenoras favorite activities: Osteofitness classes at the Bedford Council on Aging or Bedford Special Education Parent Advisory Council (make check out to Bedford SEPAC) c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
AUG
7
Burial
12:00 PM
St. Patrick’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
So sorry to read about Nora's passing by way of the Bedford Byline. I remember working together back when Jason and Curt were kids. My prayers are offered for her and the family.
Jeanne Wright
Friend
August 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.May the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this very difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
August 11, 2020
I met Lenora in 1967 while working at Home Gas in Great Barrington.
We stayed in touch for most of the last 50 years, always at Christmas with photos of the family she adored. She was a very special lady for sure and we are very sorry to here of her passing.
Sincerely,
Diane and Joe Tatro
Diane Tatro
Friend
August 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Lenora. She was such a ray of sunshine in high school and an all around lovely person.
Margo Anderson Locke
Classmate
August 9, 2020
Anita and family,
I am sorry to read of the passing of your sister. My sincere sympathy to all.


Penny Calero
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
Very sad to hear of Lenora's passing. Lenora always had that great smile for everyone and was loved and admired by all!
Sending thoughts and prayers of comfort ,

Sincerely,
Kathy (Touponce) Powell
Kathleen Powell
Classmate
August 8, 2020
Dear Helen, Linda and Anita,

My heart goes out to all of you. I have just heard of the death of Lenora -- my brother, Paul, sent the obituary to me this morning.
We were in the same grade in West Stockbridge, went to Williams High School together and I spent many a day at your home spending time with Lenora.
She was happy, fun and very kind and I considered her one of my special friends.
Please know that I will keep her in my prayers every night.
With deepest sympathy,
Jane Callahan Heishman
Jane Callahan Heishman
Friend
August 7, 2020
Dear Peter
Our deepest sympathies to you and your family! May your many happy memories help
You all thru this difficult time! Love, The Brutnell family.
Noreen Bordeau
Friend
August 6, 2020
To Peter and family. My deepest sympathy at your loss.
Linda Sambel
linda sambel
August 6, 2020
My condolences to all of her family. Lenora and I were cousins and were born three days apart. She was a wonderful gal and I have fond memories of her.
Joanne Lahey
August 6, 2020
Anita and family. My deepest condolences on the passing of your sister. My prayers are with your family during this difficult time. May she Rest In Peace
Linda Tognini-Williams
August 6, 2020
My Sister Lenora was a special gift to all of us. She was someone who will always be a part of all the cherished memories that I keep close to my heart. I am so Blessed and Grateful to have her as my Sister. I will miss you my Beautiful Sweet Sister - Until we meet again. Give Mom and Pop our love, tell them we miss them very much. Love, Hugs & Prayers forever, Linda (Sing with the Angels)
Linda Ewing
Sister
