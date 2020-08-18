1/1
Leonard H. Kieley Sr.
Leonard H. Kieley, Sr., a highly decorated World War II veteran who fought under the command of General George Patton and General Creighton Abrams in France, Germany, Belgium and Czechoslovakia as a Tank Commander in the Fourth Armored Division, died on Saturday at Bertram House, the assisted living home in Salem, Massachusetts where he lived. He was 100. His wife Alice (McNaught) Kieley died in 1978 and he was also predeceased by his brother Thomas and sister Marion Valente. He is survived by his daughters Joan Mirantz and her husband Geoffrey and Kathleen Draper and by his sons Leonard Kieley Jr. and his wife Bonnie and Kevin Kieley and his wife Claire, his grandchildren, Katelyn Potter an her husband Christopher, Tim Draper, Michael Mirantz, Kathryn Kieley, Charlotte Kieley and great grandchildren, Molly, Matthew and Megan Potter. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Friday, August 21, from 3:00- 7:00 PM. A private funeral Mass will be held on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
