Leonora G. Jarvis, 96, of Bedford, formerly of Carlisle and Burlington, died peacefully on November 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of Albie Jarvis for 67 years until his passing in 2015. She was the dear and devoted mother of Christopher Jarvis and his wife Diana, Albie P. Jarvis and his wife Kathryn and Jeffrey Jarvis and his wife Mary; also, the late Debra Ann Jarvis (2017) and the late Peter Lawrence Jarvis (1954). Loving grandmother to Derrin, James, Miles, Laura, Greer, Luke, Adrien, Alexandra and Hunter Jarvis. Leonora will be fondly remembered as Wonderful Grammy Nore (WGN) for the great love and kindness she extended to each of them. Born July 1, 1924, Leonora was daughter of the late John and Sophie Glineckis. Sister to Regina Alexander and the late Sr. Eugenia C.J.C. | Our Lady of Sorrows, Brockton; and sister-in-law of the late Alice Sturgis. Caring aunt to many nephews and nieces. Albie and Leonora raised four children whom they loved and guided to become the staunch, moral, work ethical and thoughtful adults they are today. Family and church came first. Each grandchild brought her great joy and she enjoyed spending time with them, and attending their church, school and sporting events. Each and every holiday was a shared with family gathering with great food and fun, often including extended family and friends. Leonora was an enthusiastic member of the Lithuanian parish of St. Peters, South Boston; St. Timothys in Westwood; St. Georges in Norwood and St. Irenes in Carlisle. Leonora had an incredibly rewarding life, not only as a daughter, wife and mother but also, as an elementary school teacher in Washington, D.C., and Boston, Waltham, Westwood and Dover, Massachusetts. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Thursday, November 19, from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of the Unborn, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy MA 02269.



