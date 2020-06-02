Margaret F. Donigan
1957 - 2020
Margaret Frances (Maggie) Donigan, a long time Bedford resident, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Maggie was born in Concord, MA on January 3, 1957, and was the loving daughter of Margaret A. (Gianino) Donigan and the late Henry J. Donigan. She was raised in Bedford, MA and graduated from Bedford High School, Class of 1975. Maggie went on to work for Raytheon Corp. before becoming permanently disabled. She loved her family, was very patriotic, a lover of animals, and was very funny. She loved growing up swimming at The Wedgwood Club in Bedford, gardening, and driving her prized Trans Am. She bore her disease (MS) with grace but was completely bedridden for many years. She is survived by her loving mother, Margaret of Bedford, siblings, Barbara Livingstone of Dracut, MA, Henry (Hank) Donigan of Fallbrook, CA, Christine Mead of Nashua, NH, and Joann Gauthier of Westford, MA, brothers-in-law, Steve Gauthier and Jerry Mead, sisters-in-law, Naoko Donigan and Lindsay Whiting, her aunt and godmother, Joan Gianino of Cambridge, and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Fred Livingstone. Maggie will be loved and missed for many years to come. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial donations in Maggies memory can be made to: MS Research at Mass. General Hospital Development Office., 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA, 02114-1101.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Vincent Gianino
Family
