Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Marie Mahar
Marie Mahar


1936 - 2020
Marie Mahar Obituary
Marie Mahar 84, of Marlborough and formerly of Bedford, died on May 12, 2020. She was raised in Boston and was the daughter of Daniel J. and Alberta F. (Long) Carey. She was predeceased by her husband Louis H. Mahar in 2015 and grandson Daniel Cason. Survived by her three children, Sheryl Cason and her husband Trent of Greenville, SC, Louis Mahar of Arlington and David Mahar and his wife Linda of Clayton, NC, also two grandchildren and Jennifer Woodall, Wade Cason and several great grandchildren. Graveside services were held at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from May 16 to May 23, 2020
