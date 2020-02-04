|
Marion R. Killam, 87, of Bedford, died on February 1, 2020. She was born in Boston and was the daughter of the late Earl and Dorothy (Haxton) Richardson. For most of her childhood, she lived in Arlington and her family moved to Lexington prior to graduating high school. She was a graduate of Lexington High School, class of 1950 and earned her Associate degree at Middlesex Community College and Bachelor of Science from Northeastern in business administration, in the 1980s. Mrs. Killam was a longtime member of the First Church of Christ, Congregational in Bedford where she was a member of the Womens Fellowship Group. For many years, she would assist with sewing bears for community organizations and knit hats for newborns at Emerson Hospital. Recently, she was involved in knitting hats for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments. In earlier years, she assisted with Vacation Bible School and was always an extra pair of helping hands in the church office. She was the loving wife of the late Norman F. Killam, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Karen Killam Schmuch and Karl of Rowley and Carolyn Killam Tortora and Renato of Pepperell, grandchildren, Madeleine and Nathaniel Schmuch and Rachel and Nicole Tortora, sister, Barbara McCormack of Billerica, also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Linda Santosuosso of Lexington. She was the sister of the late Martha Dubois and Albert Skip Richardson. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 The Great Rd., Bedford, on Friday, February 7, from 10:00-11:30 AM and immediately followed by a service at 11:45 AM at the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Rd., Bedford, 01730 or to a charity of ones choice.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020