Mary Carol Isnor 85, of Bedford, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 17, 2020, at her home in Bedford. She was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Margaret H. (White) Goguen. Mrs. Isnor had lived in Bedford since 1965 and was a member of St. Michaels Parish. She enjoyed sporting events, especially those of her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Henry C. Isnor Jr. in 2016 and her brother, Joseph Russell Goguen. She was the devoted mother of John and his wife Jo-Ann, Mark Isnor, Margaret Meg Piccirillo and her husband Tom and Eric Isnor, all of Bedford. Loving grandmother of Kyle, Kristina, John Jr., Ashley, Ryan, Sean, Bobby, Kimberlie, Matthew, Courtney, Emily, Julia, Nick and Hannah and great grandmother of Sofia, Ella and Mira. Dear sister-in-law of Valerie Goguen. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Friday, July 24, from 3:00-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Saturday, July 25, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130