1/1
Mary Isnor
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Carol Isnor 85, of Bedford, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 17, 2020, at her home in Bedford. She was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Margaret H. (White) Goguen. Mrs. Isnor had lived in Bedford since 1965 and was a member of St. Michaels Parish. She enjoyed sporting events, especially those of her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Henry C. Isnor Jr. in 2016 and her brother, Joseph Russell Goguen. She was the devoted mother of John and his wife Jo-Ann, Mark Isnor, Margaret Meg Piccirillo and her husband Tom and Eric Isnor, all of Bedford. Loving grandmother of Kyle, Kristina, John Jr., Ashley, Ryan, Sean, Bobby, Kimberlie, Matthew, Courtney, Emily, Julia, Nick and Hannah and great grandmother of Sofia, Ella and Mira. Dear sister-in-law of Valerie Goguen. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Friday, July 24, from 3:00-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Saturday, July 25, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jul. 22 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 22, 2020
My thoughts are with all The Isnor Family at this sad time.May all the memories of a beautiful woman provide the comfort and peace you need at this time
Sharon Keefe
Family
July 22, 2020
Sorry to hear of Carol’s passing...
I have fond memories of being at the Isnor house in my youth and will always remember Carol fondly. My best to the entire Isnor family.
Charles Gerbrands
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gregory Creighton
July 21, 2020
My Dear Friend Marc,

I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. Your Mom knew what a wonderful son she had with you. No Mother could ask for a better son. You have always been there for both your Mom and Dad and they knew that. Your true devotion to your family has and will always be your first priority. Your Mother was an amazing and wonderful lady who loved her family. God will watch over her and your Dad too! My thoughts and prayers are always with you.
Donna Millette
Friend
July 20, 2020
Eric and the entire Isnor family. I am sincerely sorry hearing of the loss of your mom, as Jim and I always called her "Ma" She was always very kind and have fond memories of visiting her and your dad at York Beach, Maine. May all your wonderful memories help you through this difficult time.
Kathryn Graham
Friend
July 20, 2020
Eric and family, I am sincerely sorry hearing of your Moms passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.
Debbie Looney-Patterson
Friend
July 20, 2020
Mark and family,
I'm sorry to hear about the liss of your mom. She was always a courageous lady. Thoughts are with you.
Merrilee Johnson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved