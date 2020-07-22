My Dear Friend Marc,



I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. Your Mom knew what a wonderful son she had with you. No Mother could ask for a better son. You have always been there for both your Mom and Dad and they knew that. Your true devotion to your family has and will always be your first priority. Your Mother was an amazing and wonderful lady who loved her family. God will watch over her and your Dad too! My thoughts and prayers are always with you.

Donna Millette

Friend