Mary L. Biggio, 91, of Bedford, died on December 30, 2019, in Littleton. Mrs. Biggio was born in Medford in 1928 and was the daughter of the late Harold and Gertrude (Meehan) Hamilton. She was a graduate of Medford High School, Class of 1946 and was a member of the Class of 1949 at Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. Following graduation from nursing school she worked for Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary where she was a head nurse. In later years, she worked in various positions at Raytheon Corp., the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, the Waltham Visiting Nurse Association and eventually with Bedford Public School Dept. She retired in 1993. Mrs. Biggio was married to Robert William Biggio at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Medford in 1950. She had lived in Bedford since 1960 where she was a member of St. Michael Parish and sang with the choir. Mrs. Biggio was also a longtime member of the Bedford Minutemen and a member of the Bedford Historical Society, Conservation Committees. She was very devoted to caring for her family and loved spending time outdoors skiing, camping, hiking and birdwatching. She traveled throughout the US and Europe. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2005 as well as her sister Lois Hamilton and brother Harold Hamilton. Surviving are her three daughters, Linda Biggio of Bedford, Diane Nelson and her husband David of Pepperell and Robin Costa and her husband Manuel of Arlington, six grandchildren, Tanya Sears, Karyn Nelson, Tracey Castiglione, Joseph and Daniel Costa and Michelle Sullivan, fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Her funeral will be held from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 The Great Rd., Bedford, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9:00 A.M. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 10 A.M. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Mon. from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to the Mass. Audubon, Development Office, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020