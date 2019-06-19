|
Mary Louise Jacobs, 68, of Billerica, formerly of Bedford, died on June 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cambridge and was the daughter of Angela (Ralli) Keddy and the late Richard Keddy. Mary was raised in Somer- ville and was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1968. Following high school, she received an accounting certificate from Bunker Hill Community College. She was a long-time employee of ComGas, now Eversource, where she held many positions over the 27 years employed there. She retired as a planner, her favorite job, in 2006. Mary was a parishioner of St. Michael Church. She also played in a Mahjong club, worked at the Bedford Farmers Market and was involved in the Glass Co-Op, where she made beautiful stained-glass windows. In her retirement, she enjoy- ed travelling to many places including, Italy, Florida, Nova Scotia and even a train ride to California. She also loved spending time at her summer home in Wells, Maine. Above all, she loved her husband, children and grandchildren immensely. Family was very important to Mary and her large family is very tight knit. Those who knew Mary will remember that she loved a good laugh & was thoughtful, kind, generous and honest as the day is long. A true friend to all. She is survived by her devoted husband, Robert M. Jacobs, loving children, Denise Jantzen and her husband Peter and Michael Dwyer and his wife Stephanie, cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Caroline, P.J., Michael, Cecilia, Grace, Teddy and Emmeline, her mother, Angela and siblings, Kathleen Snow, William Keddy and his wife Patricia , Michael Keddy, June Forrest and her husband Wally, Anne OHare, Christine OReilly and her husband Phillip, David Keddy and his wife Patricia, Marlene Hostovsky and her husband Paul and Michelle Dunn and her husband Robert. Predeceased by her brother, Richard Keddy and sister-in-law Eileen Keddy. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Thursday, June 20, from 4:00-8:00 PM.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from June 19 to June 26, 2019