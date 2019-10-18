|
Mary Ruthie McDonnell, 96, of Bedford, died on October 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong Bedford resident and was the daughter of the late Martin F. and Mary Ellen (Breslin) McMahan. She was a graduate of Lexington High School, Class of 1940. Prior to her marriage to Edward T. McDonnell, she worked as a telephone operator for 15 years. After starting their family, she remained at home to raise her four children. In 1967, she returned to work as a cashier at Purity in Bedford and worked there for 22 years. In retirement, she worked at the St. Michael Parish rectory, where she prepared meals for the priests. Mrs. McDonnell was a devoted member of St. Michael Parish and was dedicated to her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. McDonnell. Loving mother of Kathleen Busa and her husband Kenneth of Bedford, the late Daniel McDonnell of Bedford, the late Martin McDonnell, and his wife Candace McDonnell of Maynard, and Theresa Blake and her husband James of Chelmsford. Sister of Theresa Eaton of Lexington and the late Helen Hayes, Francis, William, John, Paul and James McMahan. Devoted grandmother of Katie Busa Moynihan and her husband John, Timothy Busa and his wife Diana, Tara Busa Sabbs and her husband Frederick, Andrew Busa and his wife Stephanie, Daniel McDonnell, Patrick McDonnell and his wife Ellen, and Kelly Renwick and her husband Robert. Great grandmother of Francesca and Antonio Busa, Cameron Renwick and Mary Alice Sabbs. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Wed., October 23, at 8:00, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 9:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tues., October 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Parish, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019