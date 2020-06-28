Maureen D. O'Keefe
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen D. O'Keefe, 62, of Bedford and Sanbornton, NH, died June 25, 2020. She was a compassionate registered nurse at the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veteran's Hospital in Bedford for over twenty years. She loved Lake Winnisquam and all the friends she had there. Maureen was the beloved daughter of the late David and Agnes (Mullen) O'Keefe. Loving sister of Dorothy Lopez and the late Denis O'Keefe, full of fun sister-in-law to Joe Lopez and Terri O'Keefe, fabulous aunt to David O'Keefe, Mike O'Keefe and his wife Danielle, Joey Lopez and his wife Siobhan and Katie Lopez, also survived by her grandniece, Amelia and grandnephew, Arthur O'Keefe and her newest grandniece, Sloane Catherine Lopez. Maureen loved her family, friends, cousins and especially her Chix with Stix golfers. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on June 29th, from 4-8 P.M. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on June 30th, at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bedford Santa, P.O. Box 797, Bedford, MA. 01730.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I will cherish my memories of friendship with Renie she was a beautiful person.
Joyce Jones
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved