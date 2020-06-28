Maureen D. O'Keefe, 62, of Bedford and Sanbornton, NH, died June 25, 2020. She was a compassionate registered nurse at the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veteran's Hospital in Bedford for over twenty years. She loved Lake Winnisquam and all the friends she had there. Maureen was the beloved daughter of the late David and Agnes (Mullen) O'Keefe. Loving sister of Dorothy Lopez and the late Denis O'Keefe, full of fun sister-in-law to Joe Lopez and Terri O'Keefe, fabulous aunt to David O'Keefe, Mike O'Keefe and his wife Danielle, Joey Lopez and his wife Siobhan and Katie Lopez, also survived by her grandniece, Amelia and grandnephew, Arthur O'Keefe and her newest grandniece, Sloane Catherine Lopez. Maureen loved her family, friends, cousins and especially her Chix with Stix golfers. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on June 29th, from 4-8 P.M. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on June 30th, at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bedford Santa, P.O. Box 797, Bedford, MA. 01730.



