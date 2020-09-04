I loved how helpful Miles was! The first that comes to mind was when I needed a hand with moving a swingset from the Ripplinger's yard to my house in Wilmington when he was about 13. I appreciated that he was willing to help me undo the bolts and then hoist the dismantled swingset onto the roof of my minivan. It was hard work done after dark, but he didn't grumble or complain, and was good company all the while. At 9:30pm, I felt bad for having him still at it, but he stuck with it till the hard parts were all done.



Miles and his contagious smile will be missed.

Joseph Jackson

Friend