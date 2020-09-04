1/1
Miles A. Callis
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miles A. Callis, 19, of Bedford, died unexpectedly on August 28, 2020. Miles was born in Boston on August 19, 2001, and was the adored son of Bridget Sheldon of Bedford and Michael Callis of Brockton. His beloved, dog, Gucci girl, The Gooch, Chi Chi, will always know that her boy Miles loved her so much. She was his No. 1 girl. He attended Bedford public schools and was a graduate of Bedford High School, Class of 2019. A natural athlete, as a young boy Miles played baseball in elementary school. Early in his baseball career, he was named Rookie of the Year and MVP; he threw a mean pitch, would frequently hit home runs and loved sliding into home plate. He played baseball in middle school, where he also enjoyed acting in the schools plays even with a broken leg and a bright green cast. He received standing ovations at the fifth grade talent show for his phenomenal breakdancing moves. Miles played football in middle school and on the Bedford High School football team during his freshman and sophomore years as well. In high school he found his position as a punter; he was fierce. Miles could often be found playing pick-up with friends at the town basketball court. He loved sports and would often attend Bostons major sporting events with his mom and friends. He was a Boy Scout and longtime member of Troop 651. Miles also enjoyed playing video games with his friends. He loved making brownies and eating the whole tray and when fall would arrive, eggnog was on the shopping list immediately. Starting at a young age, Miles would go to concerts with friends and mom and music was always on at home and in the car. He enjoyed many types of music but Hip Hop was his favorite. Miles was honing his craft as a rapper and was a lyrical genius untouched on numerous levels. He spent hours writing songs and in the studio and perfecting this gift to create and express what he saw in the world and in his life. Miles inspired many with his determination to pursue his dream. Miles changed the lives of those who were lucky enough to know him and will be remembered for many things, such as his engaging personality, his ability to connect with people and light up any room he entered with his bright smile. His laugh was infectious and jokes right on time. He was insightful and deeply intelligent, seeking answers to lifes most important yet simple questions. Miles was the kind of young man to give his uneaten dinner to a homeless man without hesitation or fanfare | just because- and wanted no acknowledgement for itHe had the heart of a lion. In addition to his parents, he is survived by many loving family members, all of whom mourn this great loss. Miles loved his family, each member having a special place in his heart with their own special memories. Miles had three siblings, Jade Mackenrodt of NY, Danielle Applebaum of Franklin, MA, Damon Belin of Seekonk, his maternal grandparents, Paul and Carol (Babuska) Sheldon of Roanoke, VA, his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Forde, his two nephews, Xavier and Avery and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Ella Callis. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., on Mon., Sept. 7, from 2:00-6:00 PM. Graveside service at St. Pauls Cemetery, 30 Broadway, Arlington, on Tues., Sept. 8, at 12:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all events. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Adopt a Stray Rescue: https://www.adoptastrayrescue.org/info/donate where Miles Gucci girl was adopted from. TWLOHA: https://twloha.com/donate/ To Write Love on Her Arms is a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. For donations for Miles funeral fund visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Sep. 4 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Paul’s Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
September 3, 2020
Bridget I am so very sorry for your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with you during this most difficult time. Please stay strong. Miles will be in your heart and soul forever.
Nancy Gath
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Miles was born when I was in the iintensive care unit of Doctors Hospital in Sarasota Fl. Carol and I miss him and are greatful for the time he was with us. We shall all be together again according to the great plan of salvation. Bridget and Miles are in our prayers daily.
paul & carol sheldon
Grandparent
September 3, 2020
Bridget,

I am very sorry to hear of the loss of your son. He lit up your face whenever you were together. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Shelly Arkell Villarreal
Friend
September 3, 2020
Micheal,

I am deeply sorry for your loss. He will be missed by many. No amount of words can express what you are going through but everyone at the office, myself included, are here for you in this tough time. My thoughts and prayer are with you and your family during this difficult time.

G Barnwell
George Barnwell
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Selander
September 3, 2020
Bridget, I am so sorry for your loss. I feel so blessed that I had the opportunity to meet Miles last summer. I remember the day when you shared how Miles gave his meal to a homeless man and how proud you were of the young man that he had become and the many actions that illuminated his big heart! He will live on in our hearts by memories that will forever be alive. I wish you comfort, peace, and love. Thinking of you!
Michelle Bernasconi
Friend
September 3, 2020
I am so very for your loss. He was a wonderful young man and brought joy to many. My heart goes out to his family. Miles will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Deb Macleod
Teacher
September 3, 2020
I loved how helpful Miles was! The first that comes to mind was when I needed a hand with moving a swingset from the Ripplinger's yard to my house in Wilmington when he was about 13. I appreciated that he was willing to help me undo the bolts and then hoist the dismantled swingset onto the roof of my minivan. It was hard work done after dark, but he didn't grumble or complain, and was good company all the while. At 9:30pm, I felt bad for having him still at it, but he stuck with it till the hard parts were all done.

Miles and his contagious smile will be missed.
Joseph Jackson
Friend
September 3, 2020
Mike,

I am so sorry for the loss of your son Miles. Please accept my condolences and know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Char
Charlene Gould
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Bridget, My heart is aching for you at this devastating time. I worked at Kids’ Club when Miles was there and that’s how I will always remember him. Miles always was an extremely inspiring, heartfelt, loving, kind, generous person. The smile across his face would light up the darkest cave!
he was funny and could make us laugh with the smallest things that he said.
May he forever soar with the angels. Sending hugs and prayers to you Love Miss.Niki
Nicole Carlson
Friend
September 3, 2020
Bridget and family,
We are so very sorry for your loss. You are all in our prayers! ❤
The Mullaneys
Kate Mullaney
Family
September 3, 2020
Bridget: My deepest condolences during this unimaginable painful time. May you find comfort in knowing that you have so many friends and family that care about you and are here to support you. May you find peace during moments of solitude when you have time to reflect on your precious son... your guardian angel... your guiding light. Ellen
Ellen Beachy
Friend
September 3, 2020
My heart breaks for your family. Miles was a wonderful kid. We loved him like our own. Taylor and Miles were like brother and sister. My he rest in paradise.
Robyn Randazzo
Friend
September 3, 2020
Thank you for your smiles, for your respect, for your conversation. For showing me a side of you that I will not forget. My deepest prayers go out to your family.
Margie Harris
Friend
September 3, 2020
Bridget, My heart breaks for you at this most difficult time. Please accept my sincere condolences for your loss. God bless you. ❤ Ellen
Ellen Jerrick
Family
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.You are loved and will surely be missed by family and friends.RIP until we all meet again.
BETTIE PARKMAN
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I’m so very sorry.
Nicole Dentremont
Teacher
September 2, 2020
I was blessed to see Miles in hospital the day after he was born. I’ll never forget how happy Bridget was, and I knew they were destined to be best friends. As a young boy he was filled with big smiles, curiosity and imagination, and a very sweet and loving boy. I’ll always remember how he’d jump into my arms for a big aunty-like hug. Bridget, it was a beautiful eulogy and wonderful life you gave him. He will always be your angel. We all will miss him. Love you and please call me anytime. Love, Becky
Becky Brown
Friend
September 2, 2020
Bridget, my heart aches for you. Miles had a beautiful, infectious smile and was a kind boy to be around. He will be missed. RIP Miles❤
Janice France
Family
September 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cynthia Galvan
Friend
September 2, 2020
Bridget, Beautiful tribute to Miles. He was all that and more! Praying for you all. Love you ❤ Roberta
Roberta Fitzgerald
Family
September 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I just wish that I could be there for you during this time to comfort you just know I'm here for you.
Tamaico Melton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved