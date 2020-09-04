Miles A. Callis, 19, of Bedford, died unexpectedly on August 28, 2020. Miles was born in Boston on August 19, 2001, and was the adored son of Bridget Sheldon of Bedford and Michael Callis of Brockton. His beloved, dog, Gucci girl, The Gooch, Chi Chi, will always know that her boy Miles loved her so much. She was his No. 1 girl. He attended Bedford public schools and was a graduate of Bedford High School, Class of 2019. A natural athlete, as a young boy Miles played baseball in elementary school. Early in his baseball career, he was named Rookie of the Year and MVP; he threw a mean pitch, would frequently hit home runs and loved sliding into home plate. He played baseball in middle school, where he also enjoyed acting in the schools plays even with a broken leg and a bright green cast. He received standing ovations at the fifth grade talent show for his phenomenal breakdancing moves. Miles played football in middle school and on the Bedford High School football team during his freshman and sophomore years as well. In high school he found his position as a punter; he was fierce. Miles could often be found playing pick-up with friends at the town basketball court. He loved sports and would often attend Bostons major sporting events with his mom and friends. He was a Boy Scout and longtime member of Troop 651. Miles also enjoyed playing video games with his friends. He loved making brownies and eating the whole tray and when fall would arrive, eggnog was on the shopping list immediately. Starting at a young age, Miles would go to concerts with friends and mom and music was always on at home and in the car. He enjoyed many types of music but Hip Hop was his favorite. Miles was honing his craft as a rapper and was a lyrical genius untouched on numerous levels. He spent hours writing songs and in the studio and perfecting this gift to create and express what he saw in the world and in his life. Miles inspired many with his determination to pursue his dream. Miles changed the lives of those who were lucky enough to know him and will be remembered for many things, such as his engaging personality, his ability to connect with people and light up any room he entered with his bright smile. His laugh was infectious and jokes right on time. He was insightful and deeply intelligent, seeking answers to lifes most important yet simple questions. Miles was the kind of young man to give his uneaten dinner to a homeless man without hesitation or fanfare | just because- and wanted no acknowledgement for itHe had the heart of a lion. In addition to his parents, he is survived by many loving family members, all of whom mourn this great loss. Miles loved his family, each member having a special place in his heart with their own special memories. Miles had three siblings, Jade Mackenrodt of NY, Danielle Applebaum of Franklin, MA, Damon Belin of Seekonk, his maternal grandparents, Paul and Carol (Babuska) Sheldon of Roanoke, VA, his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Forde, his two nephews, Xavier and Avery and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Ella Callis. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., on Mon., Sept. 7, from 2:00-6:00 PM. Graveside service at St. Pauls Cemetery, 30 Broadway, Arlington, on Tues., Sept. 8, at 12:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all events. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Adopt a Stray Rescue: https://www.adoptastrayrescue.org/info/donate
where Miles Gucci girl was adopted from. TWLOHA: https://twloha.com/donate/
To Write Love on Her Arms is a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. For donations for Miles funeral fund visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com