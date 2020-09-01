1/
Nancy H. Murphy
1928 - 2020
Nancy H. Murphy, 91, of Bedford, died peacefully on August 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Helen (Sullivan) Sutherland. Mrs. Murphy grew up in Cambridge and Waltham, she also had a strong connection to her family in Franklin where she spent most of her summers. She was a graduate of Rosary Academy in Watertown. In 1951, she married Robert J. Murphy. They raised their family lived in Watertown and Belmont and in the early 1980s moved to Bedford for the arrival of their grandchildren. Mrs. Murphy had a great love for animals, especially her greyhounds. She was an avid piano player and enjoyed quilting and cross stitching. Her competitive spirit came out when she would play bridge, cribbage, acey deucey or Uno with her family. Above all, she will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert J. Murphy. Loving mother of Bruce Murphy and his wife Lora Goldengerg of Bedford, Lisa Murphy of Greenville, NH and Matthew Murphy of Bedford, cherished grandmother of Colin Murphy of Hudson, MA and Hannah Foran and her husband Tyler of Chattanooga, TN and beloved great grandmother of Jakob Foran. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Nancys memory can be made to Greyhound Friends, Inc., 167 Saddle Hill Rd., Hopkinton, MA 01748.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
