Nancy J. Hoeflich, 94, of Bedford, died May 28, 2020 at the Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Marjorie (Armstrong) Hoeflich. Ms. Hoeflich received her bachelors degree from Penn State and went on to receive her masters degree in chemistry from Mt. Holyoke College. She was a teacher in Arlington Public Schools where she shared her passion for both science and nature with students for over 30 years. She was active in the Mass Audubon, the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord and the Bedford Council on Aging. As a nature lover, she travelled extensively throughout the United States and photographed the sights along the way. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Hoeflich. She is survived by her loving cousins, Virginia Schwartz Demone and her husband Gerard, Christopher Demone and his wife Heather and precious Noah, all of Maryland. Also survived by her cherished friends, Joan Neiser of Concord and Karen Caulfield of Bedford who took wonderful care of her. A special thanks to the staff of the Carleton-Willard Village for the excellent care provided. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mass Audubon, Fund for Nature, 208 Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773.



